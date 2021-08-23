Ministry reports upsurge in Corona cases in Nimule

By James Atem Kuir

The Ministry of Health said it had noted with concern increase in the number of daily cases among community members and school-going children in the border town of Nimule this past week.

Dr. John Rumunu, the Director-general for Preventive Health Services and Acting Covid-19 Incident Manager, said the past few days had seen rise in community transmission.

“There is no alarm however, there is alert that in the last few days, we have observed increase of positivity in Nimule and usually when things like theseare observed, we organize a rapid assessment [to respond to such emergencies]. We are concerned about case management of those who tested positive in Nimule,” Dr. Rumunu said in a press briefing on Covid-19 situationyesterday.

According the daily report on Covid-19 released on Sunday, Eastern Equatoria State hadrecorded 34 new cases this past week.

Dr. Rumunusaid that a respond team had been reconstituted and would be dispatched to the town to assess the situation of the disease. “The difference this time around is that manyof the positive cases are from the community, and therefore we want to ensure that the positive cases are managed accordingto Standard Operating Procedure. As you know we have two pathways; we have the home-based management and we have facility management. We are working with partners; WHO [World Health Organization], ICAP and IMC to send a team to assess the situation,” he stated