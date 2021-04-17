Ministry ready to distribute seeds to farmers

By Elia Joseph Loful

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Food and Security said the government was ready and plans to distribute agricultural seeds to farmers across the country as farming season commences.

The Undersecretary, Prof. Mathew Gordon Udo made the statement after the Minister of AgricultureJosephine Lagu and Minister of Finance and Planning Deng Diing Athian met yesterday to discuss issues connected to the needs of the Ministry.

“What we have already plannedis the distribution of the inputs of production (seeds) to all the farmers in the ten states and provision of fuel and to the farming groups and lubricants as well as visiting the national schemes to see the preparation they have made so far,”Prof. Gordon said.

He said getting immediate funds through the Ministry of Finance sometimes becomes a challenge saying the Ministry of Agriculture do cooperate with its partners to support other projects intended to be carried out.

“As you know getting resources from the Ministry of Finance wasn’t in place but this does not prevent us from executing other activities. We always work with our partners like the FAO, the World Food Program and World Bank, they are also together with us they are in the process of supporting farmers by providing seeds and other materials,”he said.

Prof. Gordon said the farmers are not only given seeds adding they are being also offered extension services to advise them on farm implements and what they ought to do.

The Undersecretary revealed that the work plan of the Ministry has been approved by the Economic Cluster which will enable it to expedite its annual programs.

“The plan has already been approved by the Economic Cluster, now it is a working plan but the problem is the Ministry of Finance has no cash at hand to finance all the plans that we have andthe other Ministries. The Minister advised us to prioritize what we have to be presented to the Ministry of Finance,”Mr. Gordon explained.

He said the whole budget plan of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security amounts to about USD3 billion, adding the institution has some arrears with partners such as FAO, Dalco and thus could not allow the nation to participate in the international agricultural endeavors.

South Sudan majorly produces cereals which include sorghum, millets, groundnuts, maize,and cassava among others.

It is estimated that about 70 percent of the total land area in the country is suitable for producing a wide range of agricultural products.