Ministry of Youth receives policy paper from Youth Coalition

By Okan Thomas Onyango

South Sudan Youth Coalition Organization yesterday delivered a policy paper on the youth enterprise development funds to the Ministry of Youth and sports in abide share their opinions and views on how the enterprise should look like.

Speaking during the press, the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Albino Bol said that the document will add some important points to the already initiated youth development fund which is part of the peace agreement.

“This is a very important document that will add some good points on what we have already initiated about the youth development funds. The peace agreement also talked about the support to the young people and women. But the best way of doing it is to pass through the policies and laws,” Bol said.

Bol added that the President of the republic as a patron of the youths is very concern about the enterprise development funds and promised to add the portion of the government very soon whether in terms of logistics or money as stipulated in the agreement.

Meanwhile the National Coordinator for South Sudan Youth Coalition Organization Christine Kide said that they are very glad that the Ministry has received the policy paper with an open heart and its greatness of coming up with the document.

She also added that the coalition has been developing the policy for the past four months and it gives the voices of the young people to shared ideas on how the youth enterprise funds should look like.

“We developed this document and felt it is very necessary to share our opinions and views on how best the enterprise can be established since the Ministry of Youth and Sports is working on its establishment. It is an opportunity for us to engage more young people to find out on how they want the youth enterprise funds to be and how it should be governed” Kide narrated.

Kide stated that giving the youth the enterprise funds will build the capacity for the 20% affirmative action that was pledged for the youths and it should come out through an act of parliament.

South Sudan Youth Organizations Coalition is a loose coalition of national organization operating in South Sudan in areas of peace building, advocacy, policy research, governance and democracy, health and education. The coalition seeks to provide a platform for youth to meaningfully and constructively contribute to nation building. And the campaign is financially supported by the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) through Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPAD).