jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 26th, 2021
HomeNational NewsMinistry Of Justice Receives New Bill on Constitution Making Process
National NewsNews

Ministry Of Justice Receives New Bill on Constitution Making Process

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By William Madouk Garang

The Ministry of Justice & Constitutional Affairs had received a new bill on Constitutional Making Process from the task force of Ministry of Justice yesterday.

The task force of the ministry of Justice is the body that was established by Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs which was mandated to draft the bill for the following chapters of R-ARCESS , the chapter five which was the Transitional Justice, chapter Six which was Constitutional Making process and chapter one about the judiciary reforms.

During the handover ceremony, the Minister of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, Justice. Ruben Madol Arol said, this was the first step toward the implementation of chapter five of the agreement

“We in the ministry of justice should proudly say, with this bill the constitutional making process has started its first step. Thank to those who drafted the bill. We in ministry of justice, we are aware that under chapter 5, the consultative process for the establishment of the commission oftruth, reconciliation and healing with support from our partners is already seeing light in the sense that  consultative committee is established and is in process  of growing program and hopefully would head the road very soon,” Arol said.

“This bill is very important in sense that, it’s based on consensus of the people of South Sudan, through the deliberation they made in the workshop and we have been faithful to do justice to that consensus and we expected the process of enactment of this law will also show this consensus is basis for all.” he stressed.

Speaking on the same event,Undersecretary Gabriel Isaac Awan who was alsothe chairperson of taskforce, stressed that the bill was prepared by experts from ministry of Justice and would soon be enact into laws. 

“This bill is purely by expert from this ministry.Secondly, this bill is a new for all of us who practiced law since Sudan and South Sudan. There’s no such law which was enacted since all thisperiod, therefore this law has a different nature and, so we have to celebrate and tell the people of South Sudan that law for constitutional Making Process is in process to be enact,” he added. 

Special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais  said “The R-ARCSS presented the more promising hope for lasting peace and stability in South Sudan and through the permanent constitution making process which placed the supremacy of the people of South Sudan at the forefront,”

The Deputy resident of UNDP, Christy Ahenkora said that they remain committed to support South Sudan to make sure that South Sudanese attained their lasting peace and development.

“the fact we are as partners supporting this process is the clear commitment of international, regional and contential body to support south Sudan on this important journey because we all believe that the effective implementation of the R-ARCSS is what will help this country turn the corner and shift from conflict instability to steady but also development and that is what is the aspiration of every country especially this youngest nation in Africa and we are solid behind you.”

You Might Also Like

News

PATROL-Increased along Juba-Nimule road

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The South Sudan National Police has beefed up patrol and banned lone movement of vehicles along Juba- Nimule road. This came after the government formed a joint assessment team that comprised of National Security service, SSPDF and South Sudan police service for two days in a bid to map out the hotspots which harmers criminals ambushing and killing innocent road users. Speaking to Juba Monitor, police spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said that the agreed two days assessment was still going on and warned those vehicles moving...
News

Abductees exchanged between Jonglei and Pibor

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Deng Ghai Deng Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Jongleistate returned abducted children from either side yesterday. Jonglei State returned three children to Greater Pibor Administrative Area while Greater Pibor Administrative Area returned two children and a mother to Jonglei State. According to the reports, the six abductees were kidnapped four years ago. Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Rebecca Yom Kong said that her children were abducted at Gumuruk four years ago. “I am happy to be back home after staying away for a long time. When...
error: Content is protected !!