Ministry of Justice received legal document materials

By John Agok

The National Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs yesterday received legal printed materials from Max Planck Foundation for international Peace and the Rule of Law.

Max Planck Foundation with support European Union have completed the handover of legal printed materials in a bid to enhance the rehabilitation of law sector in the Country.

During the handing over ceremony the Undersecretary in the Ministry of justice, Dr. Gabriel Isaac Awow and Mrs. Sandra Zech from European Union delegation to South Sudan were present.

Dr. Awow applauded the efforts of the partners to print the legal materials, which would cost a ministry to print by themselves since the Ministry do not have budget yet.

“We are very appreciative to this help from Max Planck Foundation and without their support, we have not printed these books since our Ministry has no budget yet for printing these legal materials”, he said.

He also revealed that these printed law books would help the community across the Country to educate themselves with South Sudan Laws.

“The distribution of these laws materials to our institution, especially those at the state level will actually close the gap from where people lack knowledge to understand the laws of South Sudan”, he added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Katherine Maria Scherr the Head of Sub-Saharan Africa Projects, Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law shaded a light on the essence of this project in building the capacity of institution especially strengthening constitutional laws among other law sector.

“I really thank the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional affairs for their tremendous collaboration in ensuring these publications of lawmaterials is successful. I also extended my thanks to European Union for their invaluable support through funding”, she underscored.

Nevertheless, Ms. Sandra Zech applauded the Ministry of Justice and constitutional affairs for being loaded with legal library materials. She admitted that with this crucial development between the Ministry and Max Planck Foundation, the EU have extended their funding till the end of the year.

“I am glad to witness this tremendous achievement between Max Planck Foundation and Ministry of Justice and Constitutional affairs. The EU have extended the funding unto the end of this year. I assured the continuous collaboration with Ministry in future”, she added.

The Max Planck Foundation approximated the cost of publication of these legal materials that worth thousands of USD.