Ministry of Health, ICAP launches HIV consolidated guidelines.

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan National Ministry of Health and International Center for AIDS Care andTreatment Programs (ICAP) has yesterday officially launched the consolidated guidelines for HIV prevention and treatment as well as inaugurating Data management system at the national public health laboratory.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Health, Elizabeth Achuei Yol said HIV has remained a public major health threat with the provision of 2.1 percent according to the 2021 projection and 174,000 people estimated to be living with HIV and AIDS in South Sudan.

She said that the current, country has 35 percent of the citizens who had already known their HIV status of which 27 percent are receiving anti-Retroviral (ARV).

“In order to improve the global challenges, it is important to have the necessary tools thus our implementation and improve the quality of the work” said Achuei.

The ministry of health in line with the development partners has made considerable efforts to address HIV/AIDS in the country and to ensure the country moves towards achieving the global goals of ending the disease by 2030.

“Government of south sudan is committed attaining 95 percent target to control the HIV/AIDS epidemic through the provision of quality health care services”, Hon. Achuei added.

She further added that her ministry would continue to scale up comprehensive HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment and care.

Achuei called upon all the stakeholders to continue supporting the ministry of health’s HIV/AIDS department and ensure that all the partners used the standard for responding to the guidelines.

In her part, The ICAP country Director, Mrs. Florence Baya, however, said she was so delighted to see the day came to pass, adding that ICAP has been commissioned by the ministry of health to lead the process of revising the existing guidelines to match the current need of HIV program in the country and provide quality HIV clinical care based on the current World Health Organization’s recommendation.

“In consultation from the ministry of health, ICAP has established structure for data management system and we are officially handing it over to the ministry of health”, she said.