Ministry of General Education applauds the operation of Chinese LanguageProgrammes in Juba

The Chinese Ambassador HUA NING and the Honorable Counsellor MU JIANJUN scheduled a visit to the Chinese Language Learning Centre accommodated in Juba Day Secondary School on the 4th of February 2022 and had the cultural exchanging programme with the learners, lecturers, personnel from the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, and the school management through the sharing of the wishes for the New Year and the introduction of the on-going 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Dr. KuyokAbolKuyok, the Undersecretary of Ministry of General Education and Instruction of South Sudan, on behalf of the Minister, has attended the programme with a number of Director Generals for various departments in the Ministry. He extended sincere wishes of health and prosperity to the Chinese community in South Sudan for the Spring Festival and wished the Chinese government and the people a successful Winter Games.

The Undersecretary has also expressed his gratitude to Ambassador HUA NING and Hon. MU JIANJUN, the counsellor for economic and commercial affairs in the Chinese Embassy for their commitment and support in the general education sector of South Sudan. He gave his acknowledgement to the project team of Shanghai Educational Publishing House for their passion and perseverance in the implementation, and he prayed that the Covid-19 pandemic will be over and the Centre will be available for more enrollment of learners.

The Chinese Language Learning Centre, together with the Chinese Language Teaching Programmes, is a component of the China-Aided Technical Cooperation of Education with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction. It is a three-year programme organized and delivered by Shanghai Educational Publishing House and it is open to the public for the establishment of a platform for the participation of language learning and cultural exchanging activities and also a window to show the world the South Sudanese diversity of culture.

In accordance with the Chinese Lunar Calendar System, the year 2022 is tilted as “the Year of Tiger” and starts on the 1st February 2022. It is the fourth day of the year that the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games has reviled its journey while the Chinese communities all over the world are still in the middle of the one-week Spring Festival holiday.

H.E. Ambassador, HUA NING, together with the attendants, watched the videos of the Beijing 2022 Games and introduced to the learners in the Chinese Language Learning Centre the state-of-art sports infrastructure, the amazing sceneries of the ice world, and the hospitality of Chinese people. He shared with the Chinese language learners’ gifts and souvenirs of the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and wished them luck in the language programmes. He added that the sports event, as its motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together” will assist the harmonization of communication, exchanges and cultural understanding between the athletes, attendants and nations.

. HUA NING applauded with full encouragement to the South Sudanese community for the development of interest in Chinese language learning and cultural exchanges and committed that the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan shall continue necessary support to ensure that the language programmes will be sustainable and service-oriented. He urged the attendants and the young generation of the global community to follow the vision of the Games and stand with strong determination and passion for development and resilience for a new page of peace, prosperity and mutual respect.

Mr. Abele Sebit, a 57-year-old learner, is also an enthusiast and advocate of Chinese culture and China-South Sudan friendship. Abele shared, “I came to learn Chinese myself, and I also introduced my son Nicola Abele to the Chinese programmes. I believe China demonstrates the future of the world. Through language learning and cultural exchanges, it helps us to understand and learn from China’s advanced experience in development. We shall in turn devote our contribution to the development of South Sudan.