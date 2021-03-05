Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms process of free Visa Movement

By John Agok

South Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry yesterday admitted to have a free visa movement within two nations and across East Africa Community bloc as soon as possible.

Following the virtual meeting of all heads of states of the East Africa Community (EAC) bloc, the two Presidents informed the other heads of the member Countries that actualization of free visa movementwouldboost trade within the bloc.

The leaders agreed that free visa movement in the bloc was a gesture that would strengthen the bilateral relationship and trade among EAC member states.

Juba Monitor talked to a diplomat in the foreign affairs Ministry who prefer anonymity after efforts to reach Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs failed and said that, they have received the news of free visa movement and the government is ready to implement it.

Also added that, the government is working around the clock in ensuring the free visa documents in the hands of travelers within themembers countries to the (EAC) bloc.

However, it will entirely depend on the two ministries of interior through department of immigrations to effect implementation after heads of states made an announcement on Saturday last week.

Kenyan Embassy to South Sudan spokesperson Mr. Ali Mambo said that, they are waiting for directives from two interior Ministries between Kenya and South Sudan to instruct both departments of immigration to avail final documents required.