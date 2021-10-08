Ministry of finance should consider rights of disabled people

By Francis Aguek Madut

South Sudan struggled for independence, started a way back in 1820, with many people went to the bush and left behind their wives, children and families. The fearless warriors staked their lives for the sake of liberating Southern Sudanese from the pangs of suppressions and oppression. This led to the signing of Addis Ababa Agreement also known as the accord in March 1972.

The agreement, signed by Sudanese President Jaafar Muhammad Nimeiry and Joseph Lagu of Anya Nya (a Southern Sudanese rebellion movement), ended the first Sudanese civil war. The agreement was a series of compromises aimed at appeasing the leaders of the insurgency in Southern Sudan, after the first Sudanese civil war proved costly to the government in the North. The agreement granted the Southern Sudan autonomy, creating the Southern Sudan Autonomous Region.

However, Nimeiry s’government in Khartoum dishonored all the peace agreement including the Addis Ababa Agreement, sparked the second Sudanese civil war.

These series of events was what eventually led to the formation of the SPLA/SPLM in 1983. The SPLA/SPLM put up a spirited fight and refused to lay down their tools until the Comprehensive Peace Agreement was signed, ended the war in January 2005. This also saw Dr. John Garang de Mabior Atem appointed First vice president of the Sudan and President of Southern Sudan in January 2005.

However, Dr. John Garang De Mabior Atem died in a helicopter crash on July 30, 2005, and comrade Salva Kiir Mayardit was chosen to succeed as First vice president of Sudan and President of Southern Sudan.

Southern Sudanese geared up for the forth coming independence referendum where they had to make a choice between being “second class citizens in their own country” or “free people in their independence state.”

In April 2010, Kiir was re-elected with 93% of the vote, marking a major step in the process of succession. Following his re-election, Omar al-Bashir Reappointed Kiir as the First vice president of Sudan in accordance with the interim constitution.

Then came January 9, 2011, when Southern Sudanese voted over 99% for freedom. On July 9, 2011, the world gathered in Juba to witness the birth of the newest nation in the world. More than 3,500 dignitaries from around the world and over one hundred thousand South Sudanese and friends of South Sudan from all over the world attended the celebrations as South Sudan officially got her independence. On the same day, the UN formally recognized South Sudan. In his welcome speech, the UN secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon, committed to support the new nation. He said:” together we affirm our commitment to helping it meet its many responsibilities as a nation.”

Subsequently, on July 14, The South Sudan flag was raised in New York and the South Sudan vice president Dr. Riek Machar was present and South Sudan was officially recognized by the United Nations as the193rd member state.

In December 2013 and 2016 civil wars broke out in South Sudan, despite many challenges, the people of South Sudan did not lose hope in the leadership of President Salva Kiir Mayardit who is able to hold the country together no matter whatever.

Through the determination and commitment of president Salva Kiir to bring peace to the country, on September 12, 2018 the long-awaited peace was finally signed.This brought and restored hope and light to South Sudan where investors are invited to invest peacefully in various fields in South Sudan.

And with this, I would like the government of South Sudan, especially the ministry of finance to consider the disabled people by giving them their rights in order for them to go abroad for treatment. Wounded heroes were considered to the larger extend during the tenure of able committed comrade, Hon. Salvatore Garang Mabiordit who had discouraged the discrimination by always giving equal rights and fair treatment to everyone. The people who are currently in the ministry of finance should emulate the former minister of finance Garang Mabiordit by remembering the sacrifices and contributions wounded heroes offered to this country. This country is for us all and there is no way individuals are the one to control the wealth of the country yet most of us fought for the independence of South Sudan.

Lastly, the intention of this article is to inform the government of South Sudan to recall our struggle from 1820 to the time of independence. South Sudanese did not fight in vain and so, the rights of disabled people should be given to them. They are always stranded around the ministry of finance seeking their medical fees,but invain. The government needs to come out with best alternative for the rights of disabled.