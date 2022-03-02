Ministry, NRA to launch online registration

By Bida Elly David

The Ministry of Investment jointly with the National Revenue Authority (NRA) are set to conduct an official launch for online investment and tax registration for all investors in the country.

On Monday the minister of Investment Dhieu Mathok revealed that the exercise would be carried out this week in order to reduce misconduct during the record-keeping process.

Last Month, the National Ministry canceled all investment certificates citing malpractices and forgeries by some personalities employed within the prerogative of the ministry.

Speaking to Journalists, Minister Mathok said that the launch of the online registration would reduce a series of malpractices by some individuals working within the scope of the Ministry and would also enable foreign investors to carry out their intended company registration from their home countries online starting from tomorrow.

“The launch of the online registration would reduce series of malpractices by some individuals working within the scope of the Ministry and would also enable foreign investors to carry-out their company registrations from their countries of origin. This online registration will help the NRA and the Ministry to minimize corruption in revenue collection. We are doing this in partnership with the NRA to ensure that all companies’ registration are simplified to reduce the workload”.

Dhieu urged traders, especially those who were faced by internet problems in Juba to seek for online registration aid through consultation with his ministry.

‘’We are going to give open opportunities to investors and traders who faces internet problem, especially those operating in Juba to come and seek for online registration aid from the Ministry. We are always open to our investors regarding any complicated online registration process’’ He said.