MINISTERS-Two left in Doha over COVID-19

By James Atem Kuir

All members of government delegation who went to Qatar for bilateral talks, ahead of a planned state visit by President Salva Kiir, have jetted back to Juba but left behind in Doha two ministers of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Investmentover Covid-19 test, well placed government sources confirmed to Juba Monitor last evening.

The two Ministers, Mayiik Ayii Deng of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr Stephen Dhieu Mathok of Investment remained behind to wait for confirmatory test results as Dr Mathok earlier presented inconclusive result while Mayiik tested positive for Covid-19upon arrival on Monday in Doha, the source explained.

“The delegation has arrived back in Jubabut the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng] did not come …. he is waiting for another confirmatory test.If it is negative, he will come maybe on Monday,” the government source who preferred anonymity since he was not authorized to talk to the media said.

“The Minister of Investment Dr Stephen Dhieu Mathok has also remained behind because his tests were not conclusive,” he added.

The source also stressed that: “He is not feeling any symptom, he is okay. It is just that the result showed that he tested positive but he is generally in good state. He has actually completed his vaccination. He was tested here together with the delegation and had his certificate with him which was negative.”

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau Deng told Juba Monitor that bilateral visit to Qatar had been called off and rescheduled to a date not yet confirmed after members of the team tested positive for Coronavirus.

The delegation headed by Tut Gatluak Manime included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Finance and Planning, Roads and Bridges, Higher Education, Agriculture, Wildlife, Tourism and Conservation, Central Bank Governor, Managing Director of Nilepet and Secretary General of Islamic Council of South Sudan.

As a result of the Covid positive test, Deng Dau Deng told Juba Monitor on Tuesday, the delegation members were unable to hold any bilateral talks with their Qatari counterparts and President Salva Kiir’s visit to Doha had been left hanging in the balance until further notice..