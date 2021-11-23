MINISTERS-Quarantined in Qatar back today

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The two Ministers who were left behind in Qatar after testing positive for Covid-19 returned to Juba today after two weeks of quarantine in Middle East country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng, along with the Minister of Investment, Dr. Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol, have both recovered from the deadly coronavirus pandemic and were scheduled to return to jet in Juba today.

The two Ministers tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the State of Qatar two weeks ago and were immediately put on quarantine along with a huge delegation comprising of 40 senior government officials.

On 7th November, Ministers traveled to Qatar as part of advance team ahead of the President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s expected official visit but tested positive for COVID-19 in Doha on arriva.The State visit was later rescheduled and the Ministers were placed under 14-day mandatory quarantine as required by COVID-19 protocol.

The delegation was led by Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs Tut Gatluak Manime who has since returned to Juba, along with some members of the delegation, after he tested twice negative.

On Sunday last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Deng and Mathok had recovered and that they would returning home on Tuesday (Today).

“This is to inform the public that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii Deng, and Minister of Investment Dr. Dhieu Mathok Diing have tested negative for COVID-19 this evening in Qatar and are set to return home on Tuesday,” the foreign ministry statement read in part.