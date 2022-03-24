Ministers, NRA summoned to discuss MPs welfare 

By Nema Juma

The national house business committee has summoned some government ministers and the National Revenue Authority NRA) to deliberate on the member’s welfare today.

According to the information available, some of the MPs are discontented over the delays of their salaries and other privilege allowances which they want the august housetop body to discuss with the authorities concerned on how the matter could be resolved.

The preliminary meeting was held on Monday followed by another one on Tuesday culminating on today’s summon to address the outstanding issues which were coming out immediately after the legislatures concluded the 2021/2022 budget deliberation.

They were expected to start on the deliberation of the new budget but efforts had not succeeded due to some administrative technicalities in the august house.

However, a well-placed source in parliament told Juba Monitor that their issues were almost similar to those of the lecturers

Earlier, some members MPs complained over their salary arrears insinuating that they had never got anything apart from what they received earlier as to sustain their needs as it was their fast time in the office.