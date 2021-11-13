Ministers Ayii, Mathokunder 14-day quarantine in Qatar

By James Atem Kuir

Two Ministers Mayiik Ayii Deng and Dr Dhieu Mathok Diing who remained in Doha after testing positive for the coronavirus disease are not able to return home as they had been put under mandatory 14-day isolation, said Michael Makuei Lueth the Minister of Information and government spokesperson.

Mayiik and Dr Dhieu who are ministers of Foreign Affairs and Investment respectively,were among top government officialswho had travelled to Qatar for bilateral talks ahead of President Salva Kiir’s state visit to the gulf country but could not meet their Qatari counterpartsafter the duo tested positive for Covid-19.

“They are quarantined. They will continue to be tested until they present negativetests. It depends on the outcome of the test, and if they test negative, they will be required to complete the 14 days,” said Makuei in an interview with Juba Monitoryesterday.

“They are okay,” he said of the condition of the two ministers.

The rest of the delegation including the team leader, Tut Gatluak Manime the presidential advisor on national security affairsreturned to Juba on a low-key arrival via Juba International Airport (JIA) on Wednesday.

The development subsequently halted President Kiir’s visit to Doha until sometimes this month according to Eye Radio news quoting Ateny Wek Ateny the press secretary in the office of the president.

Following the positive tests among the South Sudanese officials abroad, Vice President for Service Delivery Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol Ayii who also heads the National Taskforce on Covid-19, ordered for mandatory screening of all public officials and disinfection of all institutions to avoid contrary results outside the country.

The Vice President also ordered private laboratories carrying Covid-19 teststo strictly follow prescribed protocols and warned of severe measures against those not heeding instructions.