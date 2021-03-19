jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 19th, 2021
Minister vows to fight corruption

By Hassan Arun

The Minister of local government and law enforcement in Central EquatoriaState,Isaac Moro Genesio has said his priority is to fight corruption in the State.

The Minister said it was time for the government to be strict on fighting corruption especially at local government level.

“We as government have corrupted this country for long and we have known the results by the fact on the ground that we are heading nowhere. It is time for us to end the spirit of corruption in our country,” Minister Genesio said.

The government official reiterated the need for usage of the resources to provide services to the citizens.

Moro advised the traditional leaders to distant themselves from politics but to respect and honour their leadership.

“If we have one pound, let us make sure that that money   is translated to providing services to the common citizens,” he said.

Moro encouraged the chiefs to be the champions of peace in the country citing that they have the authority to tell government leaders if they werenot delivering services to the civil population.

“Now the peace we need in the country should start with the chiefs. If wethe politicians are not serving the people,you the chiefs have the right to order us and tell us our mistakes,” the leader said.

The Minister spoke during the installation of the Yei River County Commissioner on Wednesday in Yei.

News

Deployment standoff at Nilepet

By Wek Atak Kacjang The State owned Nile Petroleum’s move to deploy 53 new faces in the oil companies is being resisted allegedly through political power Eng. Bol Ring Muoruel in a letter dated 15th March 2021. The move was directed by the Managing Director Eng. Bol Ring Muoruel in a letter dated 15th March 2021, recalled all staff seconded in the three main oil companies. The oil companies are Great Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC), and Dar Petroleum Company (DPOC). The move is being opposed...
News

Wrangles in Bahr el Ghazal Youth Union

By Yiep Joseph lueth The Bahr el Ghazal Youth Union (BYU) is engulfed in series of power wrangles between several groups. The union appeared to have issued two different documents concerning executive formation but with the same logo and the stamp on several communication platforms. In an interview with Juba Monitor, James KolMajak, the claimed Secretary for external affairs stated that Mathiang is the legitimate leader of the Union based on the constitution. “The constitution clearly stated that incase the chairperson resigns or dies, the deputy chairperson assumes the position...
