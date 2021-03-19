Minister vows to fight corruption

By Hassan Arun

The Minister of local government and law enforcement in Central EquatoriaState,Isaac Moro Genesio has said his priority is to fight corruption in the State.

The Minister said it was time for the government to be strict on fighting corruption especially at local government level.

“We as government have corrupted this country for long and we have known the results by the fact on the ground that we are heading nowhere. It is time for us to end the spirit of corruption in our country,” Minister Genesio said.

The government official reiterated the need for usage of the resources to provide services to the citizens.

Moro advised the traditional leaders to distant themselves from politics but to respect and honour their leadership.

“If we have one pound, let us make sure that that money is translated to providing services to the common citizens,” he said.

Moro encouraged the chiefs to be the champions of peace in the country citing that they have the authority to tell government leaders if they werenot delivering services to the civil population.

“Now the peace we need in the country should start with the chiefs. If wethe politicians are not serving the people,you the chiefs have the right to order us and tell us our mistakes,” the leader said.

The Minister spoke during the installation of the Yei River County Commissioner on Wednesday in Yei.