Minister Saverio visits EBC

By Anna Nimiriano

The Minister of Information and Communication in Central Equatoria state Hon. Dr. Andruga Mabe Saverio yesterday visited Equator BroadcastingCorporation (EBC} to listen to the challenges facing staff in the studio. During the visit, he was accompanied by three members of the Board of Directors for EBC.

Hon. Saverio said he had seen the equipment and heard challenges facing staff in the studio, he is going to forward them to the Governor of Central Equatoria State who is positive about EBC. He wants to see EBC back in good condition,for example the issue of fuel or power in general and other problems affecting EBC.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Victor Keri Wani said we came today as members of the Board of Directors of EBC to narrate challenges we found in the EBC in general. We noticed shortages of fuel, lack of allowances, and some equipment were out dated in the studio and other things that Minister Saverio should inform Governor about them.

He continued to say that EBC is very important to the people of the state, it needs to be strengthened as Governor has highest belief for the studio to work well. “I worked for Radio and Television; I know the problems staff is facing.” They are working throughout no holidays likeother departments or institutions, Keri added.He appreciated the staff of EBC for working despite the challenges they are facing.