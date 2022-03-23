Minister of wildlife meets president to discuss investment plans

By Bida Elly David

The Minister of wildlife, conservation, and Tourism earlier this week met the president of the Republic of South Sudan HE. Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The major aim of the visit was to brief the president on the results of a business meeting discussed with one of the United Arab emirate’s companies that showed interest to come and invest in the Country on various fields.

In his remarks to the media after the meeting, Hon. Rizik Zechariah Hassan, Minister of wildlife, conservation, and tourism said that they have conducted an official meeting with Royal Bureau for investment on the investment strategies to be laid regarding their interest towards investment in the Country.

He said that the meeting reached into a positive conclusion where the company presented their letter of intent indicating readiness to start investing in the Country through a number of business.

‘’We have conducted an official meeting with Royal Bureau for investment company from the United Arab Emirates on the investment strategies to be laid regarding their interest towards investment in the Country. We reached into positive conclusion where the company presented their letter of intent indicating readiness to start investing in the Country through a number of businesses. The president has welcomed the decision taken, saying that the plan should go-ahead for the progress of the Country.

Furthermore, Rizik said that South Sudan still has many chances on foreign investment that would result in the quick development of the economic sector.

He urged South Sudanese to speedily support and promote wildlife and tourism activities in the Country to draw the interest of foreign tourists in the Country.