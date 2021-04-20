Minister Majongdit backlashed for Aweil act

By James AtemKuir/Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Minster of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter MayenMajongdit has come under fire from critics on what they termed as “reckless behaviors”, with some calling for his sacking.

Majongditon Saturday removed a player AluelGarangpopularly known as AluelMessi who is his wife, from a women football match in Aweil Town, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on Saturday, resulting in confrontation between him and fans.

The dramatic scene resulted inshooting into the air todisperse the angry fans,allegedly by the minster, the assertion he later refuted in an interview with Juba Monitor on Sunday, saying the police at the venue shot in the air to break upthe mob to protect him.

However, the weekend events at Aweil Freedom Square have been greeted with wild criticisms and condemnations by politicians and activistsand the management ofSouth Sudan Football Association alike.

Some leaders withinthe Other Opposition Parties (OPP), an umbrella group of about eight opposition political parties whichMinister Majongdit is the chairman, denounce his action as “irresponsiblebehaviours” and violation of constitutional rights of others.

Albino AkolAtak, who is the spokesperson of OPP and the Secretary-General of the African National Congress Party (ANC) amember of the umbrella group, said they had requested the president to sack the minister.

“We are calling on the public to attribute this tohis personal behaviours. We are saying no,this is not from OPP!

“We have already inform the president, we have informed the appointing authority to replace this person, he does not represent OPP in a way that the party leadership likes. Such a person, we will not keep him in that position,” Atak said in a press conference held at the office premises of United South Sudan Party.

He argued that minister Majongdit caused public disorder and should be removed: “because of this irresponsible behavioursthat he continue to show,” adding that he had once been accused of having an affair.

The South Sudan football Association in a statement released yesterday condemned and described Minister Majongdit’saction as inappropriate act by a national minister.

“The South Sudan Football Association would like to express its disappointment for the inappropriate act applied by the National Minster of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Hon.PeterMayenMajongdit who disrupted the official match in Aweil Town demanding the removal of his wife called AluelGarang known as AluelMessi from the field of play.

“Therefore, we condemned such transgression by popular and responsible personnel serving in higher position in the government. The administration of SSFA will continue to stand strong and cooperate with the government to see our women being given chance to play and exercise their talents freely and with confidence,” the statement of SSFA read.

Meanwhile, The State Minister of Information in Northern Bahr el ghazel yesterday urged the National Ministers and other high ranking government officials to always inform State authorities during their visitation.

This came after the Minister Majongdit allegedly fired gun shots in the air to disperse angry fans of Aweil football team after realizing that he wanted to pick one of the players who is said to be his wife to peacefully return home.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, Mr. Abraham Wol urged all the National Ministers to always inform the state authorities during their visits.

‘’ Honorable did not inform the State authorities, maybe he thought it was not official, ‘’ Wol said.

But it would be better if he had informed us, the state would provide for him security before reaching to the football ground, Now assuming something happened to him there, what were we going to say,’’ Wol asked.

Mr. Wol noted that the State authorities received disappointment from the State Football association and condemned the interference caused by the National Mininster.

‘’ The Football Association complained to us about their disappointment and we have nothing to do but we are only appealing to our government officials to inform us when they feel like coming back home for their own security, ‘’ He added.

When the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs was contacted by Juba Monitor on Monday, he denied the allegation and pointed out that it was police who shot in the air just to protect him from being murdered by the mob.

The State Minister appealed to the public to rely own correct information.

‘’ There are negative information circulating on social media that Mr. Peter Majongdit is supported by the State authorities but we only provided transport for him to return home without being hurt by the angry mob,’’ Wol disclosed.