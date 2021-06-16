MINISTER -Lomuro embroiled in financial scandal

By Nema Juma

The National Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro is embroiled in the alleged centre of international financial scandal that included claims of money laundering and mismanagement of banking regulations. Juba Monitor yesterday had an exclusive interview with Dr. Lomuro on claims of money laundering against him. The saga has been uncovered in Nairobi Kenya by the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) but the Minister came out fighting pointing fingers of accusation against Kenya and USA which he said were working together to frustrate people who were clean and who stood firm against regime change in the country. Kenya Embassy in Juba remained tight lipped over the matter which has gained public attention in the capital Nairobi and the whole country through the mainstream media outlets. Other media outlets took to streets with the news which is now streaming internationally. News Editor, Nema Juma caught up with the minister in his office and report the following:-

IS IT CORRUPTION ON ITS HIGHEST LEVEL

Nema Juma: Your bank account in Kenya has been frozen over some alleged illegalities?

Dr. Martin EliaLomuro: Well you probably know that I have afamily in Nairobi. My wife called Reja Keji Ladu with four children are in Nairobi and as a responsible father l need to operate an account that can cater for their daily need

I had to legitimize the sources of money transacted to help family there. I have been told unofficially that the certain institution in Kenya called Assets Recovery Agency obtained a court ruling to freeze my account. I do not know the reasons and as I speak now they did not inform me both the bank and the institution. We have a situation where the agency opened a case against me without informing me, took me to court in my absence and the ruling made in my absence. Iam yet to find out what is going on.

Nema:What are you going to do about this matter now? Are you taking any measures?

Dr. Lomuro: Honestly this is apolitical case you remember in December 2019, we were sanctioned with Kuol Manyang by the Americans not UN and you know the Americans want to change this regime or government. So whoever is strong, committed and supporting the regime becomes a target. They accused us of prolonging the war in order to benefit from it. You have to be stupid to say such kind of thing. But never the less they tried to put this sanction through the UN but it was rejected. They imposed their American sanction. These Sanction are not mandatory. They are not supposed to hold on any country since they are not UN sanctioned. These are things done by some naïve South Sudanese who have their own political agenda against the government and me, who think that they can use this to tarnish my image and threaten me. I am not going to be threatened. There are some NGOs used by the Americans who spies on individuals and report on us so that they get funding. I know them they claimed I am the one who is against the regime change.

Nema: who is that person Mr.Minster?

Dr.Lomuro: I will keep this for the court. But so now those who are against us are distancing to the tune of this allegation and the Asset Recovery Agency is using these sanctions actually to implement the American sanctions. That means the government of Kenya although it is a member of IGAD and a member of EAC, has strong bilateral relation with South Sudan and publicly states that is against any sanction. But the agency is implementing the US sanction against South Sudan in Kenya.

I have raised this one to the ministry of Foreign Affairs. Because on 27 December I made a family transfer to purchase X-mass gift and it was blocked by the western union because of this American sanction. If my name is seen on any dollar transaction it is blocked. That is what is now used by the agency to implement US sanction. If they accused me of money laundering it has to be properly stated. It would therefore mean that I have stolen money from the government. I have an account with Cooperative Bank in South Sudan and in Kenya to support my family in Nairobi to support my family. What court could have done is to give me a chance to defend myself which has not been done so it means the court is politically infiltrated there are people hired by American in this court and in this so called asset recovery agency who are paid by Americans to follow South Sudanese constitutional post holders who are against regime change in the republic. I do not understand South Sudanese who are celebrating these. I have been working for so long and I have assets. I want someone to go out there and prove that I have stolen money.

Nema: When are you going to court?

Dr. Lomuro: Iam going to take measures straight away from today I will engage my lawyers.

Any message to the people of South Sudan

I wish to tell people of south Sudan that those of us who have brought peace to the country are being targeted by those who do not want peace. We are paying the price for standing firm for peace in this country. They do not need to be told what we are doing they are seeing it. Citizens have the rights to report any minister to the anti-corruption commission.

Auditor general can also tell which minister is corrupt when they are auditing. Iam not going to be defeated.I need one person who will take me to court and prove that I have stolen or l am corrupt.