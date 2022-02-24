Minister installs a new county director in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

The State Ministry of Health in Northern Bahr el Ghazal on Monday installed the new County Health Director in Aweil South County following a month of wrangling in Aweil South County over the county health director’s role that led to a dispute among the staff for finding the replacement which has been vacant for months.

On Monday, Joseph Giir was appointed as the new County Health Director. This came as a result of long absenteeism of the person to discharge the duties of the director to oversee the health services in the facilities across the county

Samuel Atem Amet, one of the health workers in the county told Monitor that they are seeing it as a much better decision by the authority of the state to bring in a person he describes as competent

“I am happy that Joseph Giir is going to take over. And I appeal to him to leave the rumor-mongers not to confuse him but work for the benefits of the citizens who badly need services” Atem requests.

He added that their county has been facing a lot of health hazards following the destruction and diseases caused by flood that affected many areas of the county last year.

“If you look at the record you find that Aweil South is a low-lying area and many diseases have been battling with people and it is high time the CHD would cooperate with the staff in all facilities to ensure that reports are duly shared and presented to the concerned philanthropists and aid agencies to fill the gaps” Atem added.

The county’s residents cite problems that top the list are malnutrition, malaria, typhoid among others the endemic ones in the county.

Among the youth, it is being said that Giir comes with technical expertise as he is a new graduate from Grenada University, majoring in medicines.