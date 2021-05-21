Minister inauguratesKasire 2 Primary Healthcare Centre

By John Agok

The Central Equatoria State Minister of Health yesterday officially opened the functioning of Kasire 2 Primary Healthcare Centre (PHCC) of Rajaf payam in Jubek County for the first time.

The Health facility will ease the suffering of Kasire residents from accessing health service from far distance.

The Health facility was constructed by Missionary charity under International Non-Organization known as the Better World South Korea.

Speaking during the launching,she applauded the song content sung by church choirs that shown togetherness as the people of South Sudan.

Nagwa Guma Mursal the state health minister disclosed that, the government of central Equatoria and its partners are willing to bring services closer to the people.

“We have already support the facilities like school, church and now health facility presence here for Kasire 2 residents”, she said.

Guma appreciated the efforts from South Korea community for donating these facilities to Kasire people.

“We still appreciate the missionaries from S. Korea for donating to us these facilities including school. We had a long historical ties with Korea and we will always remain together”, she added.

Meanwhile the missionary sister and a technical partner coordinating the construction of PHCCEliza Jeoung said has been in both Sudan and South Sudan delivering similar services to people in the name church.

“I had been in two Sudan for over 20 years now, 13 years in Sudan and 8 years in Sudan and I am glad to you all for your cooperation in making such project a success”, she said.

However, Rev. Paska A. Nimiriano the representative from Presbyterian Church of South Sudan (PCOSS) narrated on how herself and the colleague RV. Awadia Aggrey Lasu initiated the process of establishing the place which now turn bigger, known as Kasire 2 with all these facilities that provide basic services.

The construction cost was over 50,000 dollars by S. Korean charity in collaboration with Kasire 2 Presbyterian Church of South Sudan.