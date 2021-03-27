jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 28th, 2021
Minister encourages youth to acquire vocational skills

By Mabor Riak Magok

The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports in Lakes State encouraged youth in the State to join vocational training in order to acquire practical skills to enable them get jobs.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview on Thursday, Minister William Koji Kerjok said his ministry will initiate programs to empower youth become self-reliant.

He said youth are the most victims of political violence and conflicts in the country as such they need to be engaged in productive activities.

He urges supporting partners to support government initiatives on youth programs to create employment for youth in the country.

The Chairperson of Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSA) Abbas MayekMayen appreciated the new state Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports for organizing a meeting with the youth to discuss issues that are facing them.

Mr. Mayek said so many youths in Lakes State are facing challenges of getting job opportunities and skills to become self-reliant.

He discussed with MinisterKerjok on ways of providing support to the youth on vocational skills trainings which aims to create job opportunities for the idle youth in the state.

Elizabeth Aweil, a youth representative who accompanied the group of youth said she was glad to meet and discuss with the minister on how girls are going to be supported in building up their talents in sports, culture and vocational training skills.

She said most of the young women and girls were vulnerable,lacking jobs and skills for them to support families.

