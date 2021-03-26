Minister disregards dependence on humanitarian aid

By Rofina Teteng

The Central Equatoria state Minister of Co-operatives and Rural Development discourages over-depending on humanitarian aid.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor on Wednesday, the Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development, Peter Lujo Yospeta said the vision of his Ministry is to improve on the livelihoods and encourage economic growth by empowering co-operative societies and income generation activities.

He added that his mission is to strengthen and encourage equitable and sustainable livelihoods of the rural and urban poor by introducing farming and credit facilities that can make farmers and the state to reduce dependence on aid and contribute to the economy of the state as well as the Nation.

“Central Equatoria state is well known for co-operative movement that begun in 1980s, it was quite successful and because of the movement of co-operate societies, Central Equatoria was known as a food basket of South Sudan,” Yospeta said.

He added that with the Revitalized Peace Agreement, they will be able to retain the glory of the co-operative societies in Central Equatoria state.

“Of course after the crisis, most of the co-operatives collapsed, they reduced their activities. so as minister, I have plans to access the co-operative societies across the state so that we plan exactly on what are the needs of our people after accessing them,” he revealed.

He added that for the farmers to grow better, there is a need to organize them into County Co-operative Unions and then in these six counties, we will form a co-operative head quarter which will be based in Juba so that co-ordination and training aspect will be easy. The county co-operatives will be tasked with the responsibility of organizing the farmers into groups to be provided with seeds and tools.

“Apart from this, I have a plan to revive the SACCO, SACCO is a credit facility that can offer soft loan especially for small scale businessmen and women so that they can access this loan easily to be able to improve their lives because it’s very hard for them to get loans from the bank due to documentation requirement,” he added.