Minister denies allowing UNISFA to stay in Aweil

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Minister for Investment,Dr. Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol has dismissed an accusation of allowing United Nations Interim Security for Abyei to stay in Gok Machar, Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Dr. Mathok said that he was extremely disappointed by the irresponsible and unfounded accusations of some individual son social media that he engaged United Nations Interim Security for Abyei to stay in Gok Machar of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

“I would like to inform my fellow South Sudanese in general and Aweil community in particular that these people should provide the proof of my engagement with UNISFA before the public,” he said.

He added that South Sudanese in general and Aweil communities in particular were aware that he was in frontline with the rest of compatriots who came out in defense of the 14 miles in 2012. “I made my position clear before the African Union team experts (AUTE) by presenting the circumstance behind creation of the 14 miles and why we think it was not boundary,” he said.

He revealed that they tried to engage the group who wrote false statements against him on social media to provide source of information regarding the stay of UNISFA in Gok-Machar.

Last week, Hundreds of residents in Aweil North County of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State staged peaceful protests on by demanding the withdrawal of the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (UNISFA) from Aweil North. The community accused UNISFA of illegally annexing Gok-Machar and Kiir-Adem areas to Sudan illegally without noticed from them. The protestors gave UNISFA 72 hours to evacuate from their areas.