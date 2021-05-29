MINERAL MINING SHOULD BE WITHIN THE LAW

It is with great relief that expert revealed that the country has the best and high quality gold in the world. The only thing which hinders the progress is that there are no major mining taking place to compete effectively in revenue earning across the board. Those seen taking place are not commercial mining but community activities without proper direction and marketing strategies. If only there were experts who could directly be involved there, would be a larger supplementary of revenue generation from this and other minerals deposited in many parts of the country. The truth is that like the country has a number of untapped resources which sometimes find their ways illegally outside the nation. Some people come in under the guise of being investors only to end up doing illegal activities behind the authorities with intention of siphoning out the treasured natural resources. The mineral deposits if well managed and used properly could outlive oil and may just be second to improved agricultural sector in revenue generation. Both the state and the national authorities should guard against encroachment into illegal production which do not benefit the common-man. Indeed gold trade is precious and would lure anyone big or small but the government must be in control and in charge of the dispensation of the activities for the good of the country. There must be laws governing the mining or production of natural resources, gold included. It cannot be left free for all to everyone who pretend to be an investorto do what they like. These are a must that a country cannot compromise at any or all costs. The real investors who are approved by relevant authorities and who must give back to the society should be allowed to mine and prospect with the aim of meeting all required obligations including taxation.