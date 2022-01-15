MILLIONS-W. Equatoria gives counties SSP 100 million to boost education

By Yiep Joseph

Western Equatoria State has allocated 100 million South Sudanese Pounds to its ten counties to improve education in the state.

The state governor’s press secretary Alex Didi told Juba Monitor yesterday, that several county commissioners were already in the state capital, Yambio to receive their share of allocation.

“The governor issued a letter for the released of 100 million to the ten counties where each county is to receive 10 million, the money is released already but it is now upon the county authorities to come and get their money either through cash or through transfer to their accounts,” Alex said.

“As I am speaking with you now all the county commissioners are here in Yambio capital ready to receive the money and go back to their respective counties,” he added.

The official also said that a committee comprising of county authorities and chiefs has been set up to oversee how the money would be spent.

“The letter indicates clearly that this money will be used with knowledge of the committee that includes the county commissioner, executive director, education director, paramount chiefs, and even the parents of the children,” he said.

Alex assured the public that the governor and his executive body is ready to deliver necessary services to the people.

He called on the citizens to remain united as the government continues to provide much-needed services like education, to the people.

“People should unite, be peaceful and avoid this issue of violence, division in line with ethnicity and parties, let people cooperate and see what the government is going to deliver to them” he urged.

In the letter directing for the release of the 100 million South Sudanese Pounds signed by Governor Alfred FutuyoKaraba, each county is entitled to receive a monthly allocation of SSP 5M where 4M would be for paying teachers and the remainder for operation cost.

“The government of Western Equatoria state has released the amount of 100M for the improvement of schools in the ten counties. From this 100m each county will be given 100,000,000 SSP,” read in parts the letter seen by Juba Monitor.

The governor in order told school administrators to encourage the enrolment of more children.

The order also restructured school fees for government schools from primary to secondary.

According to the order, the children from primary 1-3 would pay 1500 SSP, primary 4-6 would pay 2500 SSP, p7 and p8 will pay 5,000 SSP and secondary from S1 to 4 would pay 10000 SSP.