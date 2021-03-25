Military personnel accused of land grabbing

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Central Equatoria State government has accused some army generals for using their ranks to grab community lands for their own interest.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Information Paulino Lokudu said instead of using legal procedures of acquiring land, some army generals continued with grabbing community land in the state.

“Despite the CES government directives on land allocation, some army generals continue to use their military ranks to grab community land in the state,” Minister Lokudu revealed.

According to the Minister, those who are grabbing lands are military generals and they are doing it in their own capacities as individuals.

“With their high ranks in army,they are using it individuallyto forcefully demarcate and grab land from the local communities,” he added.

However, he added that those who are involved in land grabbing are wasting their time adding that they would not get document for the land.

“This is wastage of time and waste of resources because the more they grab, the land the more they will not have papers of these lands and whatever they will construct, they will not be in position to own forever,” he stressed.

He said the allocation of land follows many procedures after being approved by Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities then there should be enforcement of local authorities to come up with the ideas which land within the community needs to be demarcated.

“Building anyhow will lead to the demolition of the building whether it is costly or not, at the end.”

He further revealed that there were 45 people so far being arrested and they are under investigation and out of that eleven (11) of them were sentenced by the court.

Lokudu called on the land grabbers to stop the act and urged them to use right and legal way to get land.