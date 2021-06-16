Military justice to promote accountability in the Army

By John Agok

The Military General in justice department yesterday assured the public that the Army was on course to prosecute those individuals who decided to take law into their hands.

“Civil war created social problems especially economic hardship to our society and our Army is not an exceptional”, Brig.Gen Riek Bim Top the SSPDF Deputy Director for Military Justice told participants during a day’s Transitional Justice forum under the theme: “Enhancing Institutional Collaboration on Truth Reconciliation and Healing in South Sudan”.

Gen. Bim admitted that, the SSPDF had established the Mobile Courts across the Country to try cases of soldiers who had committed crimes on rape and among all other sexual violence.

He also revealed that, the SSPDF embarked on advocacy by distributing leaflets with content to end rape by explaining to the army these key words known as “Prevent, Reports and Protect”, the leaflets were given to all commanders in eight divisions across the Country.

“We are creating awareness to our soldiers first before prosecuting those who committed crimes regarding sexual violence. We give knowledge by raising the level of awareness and promote trust-building between citizens and soldiers”, he said.

Gen. Bim acknowledged the fact that, lack of unified command with the Army became a challenge in terms of prosecuting soldiers who committed crimes. He said that SSPDF had no jurisdiction to prosecute soldiers from SPLA/IO or SSOA.

“The lack of unified command in the Army is a big challenge here. We are constrained by jurisdictions when deliberating on Military justice. We cannot prosecute soldiers from other parties who are signatory to R-ARCISS”, he added.

He disputed the issue of land grabbing and illegal occupation of civilians by the Army.

“We have directed our soldiers to evacuate lands of citizens they turned into barrack. Military Generals responded to that, and they are relocating themselves far away from citizens”, he concluded.

However, Civil Society Activist Jamie David Kolok the Executive Director for (FODAG) said that, the Transitional justice wouldsucceed only when there wasultimately political will to implement the peace deal of 2018.

Kolok urged Donors to fund research that would find out what citizens exactly want when it comes for compensations.

“Our objectives as the working group for Transitional justice is to categorically collaborate with government and other stakeholders in implementing Chapter Five of the R-ARCISS. We in Civil Society Organization (CSO) are not antagonizing to the government but rather we are just partners in Peace-building”, he stated.

The one day Transitional Justice Forum was organized by number of CSO with support of United Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) under the Human Rights Department.