Migrating to Juba, leaving states undeveloped

By Akol Arop Akol

No one tells the other to migrate or say in one place. People decide on their own or they are internally displaced by conflicts or natural disasters for different reasons. People are leaving states for the capital city and the main factors include search for good services, education, security, job opportunities among others. Such things encouraged migration including of those in rural areas such as pastoralists bringing their cattle near to city. The youths also take the chance to look for what they want in the city. Others heard the NGOs in Juba are booming, once one gets a job he would be paid a lot of dollars. Because of the poor life they have in the states due to lack of services and human basic needs, they think life would be easy in Juba, but it becomes a different story.

When I visited Wau in 2019, the place where I grew up was different from how it was during my childhood. Electricity poles were all broken and wires cut. The roads are poor, I only saw the remains of the tarmac road done over7 years ago by Mark Nyipoch. I toured the major markets such as suk Wau, Suk Jou, Suk Ajar, sukNguap and bar Shirkee including residential areas. My finding was that the Town looks different as many people have come to Juba or went abroad. When I landed at the Wau Airport, I saw it empty. It was departure hall, not hall actually but a small rakuba that had a lot of waiting people. Looking around the wide airport, I could only see one plane that brought us and it was the same plane other people were waiting for to fly to Juba.

The businesses were going well according to how I saw the market, but most people come for shopping and go back to their states.

When I went to Warrap, I didn’t get age mates I was told they came to Juba. The youths, women and their men are migrating to Juba for different reasons, mostly for settlement. A big surprise which is the main point of this article is that the leaders themselves don’t want to stay in their local states. They even lobby for positions while in city and then go to visit their communities and come back to enjoy life in Juba. When traveling, they use planes instead of roads. Thus, the leaders don’t know the conditions and insecurity of the roads connecting Juba with other states. Traders are not able to carry the goods to the local communities because they will be ambushed and innocently killed. It has also threatened the lives of humanitarian workers willing to provide education, medical services, and goods among others that improve livelihoods of people and promote development. The rural folks then prefer migrating to towns for a better life. Now the question is, if both the leaders and civilians are leaving their states and congesting one place, who will develop their places? Will they have enough opportunities to study, work and get their essential needs for a living? The youths who came to Juba but didn’t afford to be in school or get jobs have some of them turning into criminals. Our government should focus manifestoes on developing all the states equally for civilians to get what they want in their own places instead of migrating where life becomes more complicated.