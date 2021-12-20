Message on publication of newspaper during Christmas Holidays

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers, Advertisers, Vendors and subscribers of Juba Monitor. My warm greetings to you in the season of Christmas and New Year 2022, I hope that you are doing well with families wherever you are. Thank you for the good cooperation you had with Juba Monitor for the rest of the months with all the hardship in the country but you were still bring advertisements , subscribing and reading Juba Monitor newspapers daily.

On the other hand, I would like to share with you our experiences on publishing newspapers during Christmas Holidays for the year 2020. It was a very bad experience on Christmas productions throughout New Year periods. The entire staff of Juba Monitor worked during Christmas and New Year Holidays with losses. Providing news to the people of South Sudan so that they get updated information on Christmas period. Unfortunately, people were not buying the newspapers.

There were a lot of return copies in the office. It shown that people were enjoying Christmas but they were not reading newspapers daily on Christmas period compared to normal working days. Too much return means losses to the Company.

Therefore, this year we are going to work throughout as we did in 2020 and the rest of the years, if you have Christmas messages and advertisements, bring them to Juba Monitor, although last year there were a lot of returned copies we hope things will change this year. I welcome those who are new; I also welcome you to make comments for these suggestions I made. So that I listen from you as my bosses, without you we cannot operate. Keep the same spirit of cooperation and working together for the year 2022.

For those who are traveling, I wish them safe journey and hope to meet again. Continue to read, advertise and subscribe to your favorite newspapers. I know there were a lot of demands for Christmas, we need to see what are the most important things needed. In my last story about Christmas preparation, I said people should clean their hearts and welcome Jesus Christ. Having new items in the house cannot help us in the situation where there is not money.

May God bless us all.