Mentally disturbed teacher in Koboko, Police

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Authorities of Koboko Central Police station said they are holding a teacher of Nyangilia secondary school who handed himself over for safety to Police due to mentally disturbing.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Station Officer in Koboko Central Police station said Eyotre Nelson aged 41 willingly hang himself to them for safe custody yesterday for unknown reason.

“This man just came to the station and asked my police officers to detain him without a reason and a charge,’’ he said.

When Juba Monitor contacted the school administration of Nyangilia secondary school, Nehemiah the head teacher of the school confirmed Eyotre is their teacher and just walked away during a staff meeting and went to unknown direction.

Nehemiah revealed that Eyotre had mental illness some years ago before joining Nyangilia Secondary school.

The head teacher lamented that the school administration is working hard to ensure Eyotre is taken for treatment before it gets worse.

“He started acting strange since morning and that was what made us to know that the madness has returned,’’ he said.

He added that he handover himself to police just for safe custody because his life was threatened by people he did not mention.

Eyotre also noted that he served as a police officer before joining the teaching profession.

Meanwhile it is reported that six primary and secondary school teachers in Gulu City are battling mental illness.

Nyangilia SS is a mixed day and boarding secondary school located 1km off Koboko Arua road and 700M off the main road in Nyangilia word, south division, Koboko District.