Mental health partners urged to sensitize on psychosocial support

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The citizens urged Medical Director in Yei Civil Hospital as well as other partners dealingwith mental health to conduct awareness on mental health. This call came after cases of suicide were reported to have increased in Yei River County.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Joseph Malish, the Medical Director of Yei Civil Hospitalcalledupon health partners to support communities during difficult moments saying cases of suicide were alarming.

“Currently, we are receiving a lot of cases of suicide. For the last one week, we received about four cases. For us as health providers, we are urging our partners working in mental health and psychosocial support to turn up in supporting the communities especially with awareness. The societies need to be supported during this difficult time,” said Malish.

He added that more than four cases of suicide were reported last week and that on Thursday, a 22-Year-old man was reported to have hanged himself in Yei River County.He said that the issue required further investigations.

Meanwhile, Yei County Police Chief Inspector, Dominic Sabino Tobo calledupon religious leaders to enlighten citizens on issues of suicide.

“We are calling upon the religious leaders to carry out awareness in the Church to reduce this kind of incidents. I also want to call upon the chiefs to play their role in enlightening the public on the dangers of such issues in the communities,” Tobo said.

On Tuesday, the County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrusattributed the increment in suicide cases to overconsumption of alcohol and family disputes between husbands and wives.