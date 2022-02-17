Mental health cases increase in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

Local communities in Northern Bahr El Gazal State raised alarm to the Ministry of Health to the established mental health department to ensure that people who suffer from complicated and minor stressful ones be taken there for pills.

Abuk Deng, a resident of the Naivasha neighborhood who complained of her neighbors having a mental distraught person who is not being taken care.

“I am sorry to say that my neighbors have a big problem. A mentally distraught person with them is feared of as he disturbs children in the neighborhoods” She wonders.

She added that many months back, cases of people killed were blamed on mentally-illness-related scenarios.

Meanwhile, Garang Kuol, Health Worker who works in Aweil as a Director for HIV/AIDs and TB said State hospital doesn’t have a strong unit that undertakes cases of mentally-distraught individuals(patients).

“These are humans like anyone else. We can admittedly declare that we can do what is necessary but lack of effective training and drugs to monitor and treat them and give counseling where indispensable is wanting/lacking” Kuol said.

Josephine Awein, Health Care worker at a Unit of Mental Health said that patients suffering from mental disorders do come at low interval or irregularly as their care-takers never bring them back to get drugs which are needful.

“We have a mental health ward but we lack sufficient medicines,”

Last week, a man killed his in-law over a minor issue and it is alleged that the deceased was about to kill the perpetrator with knife before he succumbed to death.