Members of Athooch Diocese to nominate new Bishop

By Mamer Abraham

The Archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province (JIP) and the Bishop of Bor Diocese, The Most Rev. Moses Anur Ayom has confirmed that members of Athooch Diocese would go for nominations, Saturday.

Rev. Anur who was the former Bishop of Athooch Diocese (J.I.P) disclosed to Juba Monitor that the Caretaker was Rt. Rev. Zachariah Manyok Biar, Bishop of the Diocese of Wanglei.

However, he didn’t give details of the nominations but according to Lay-reader Abraham Buol Thon, the Secretary of the Coordination office of Athooch Diocese in Uganda, nominations would take place at Pagook Archdeaconry.

“What is going to happen tomorrow is a meeting to declare that the Diocese is vacant and they are going to be looking for the candidates. The candidates are going to declare themselves. And maybe they will propose. It is called Episcopal nomination. The people will sit and then they will agree to bring one person,” Most Rev. Anur said.

In a separate interview with the Caretaker Bishop, Rt. Rev. Zechariah Manyok Biar, he said that among the three stages of electing a Bishop, they had chosen Consensusas the means of nomination. He added that the Elections would be presided over by the Electoral College chaired by the Chancellor of the Diocese.

He elaborated that the Electoral College normally comprisedof three people; one Archdeacon, one Laity and one Clergy in the Diocese.He also said that participants in the nomination would be five members nominated from each of the nine Archdeaconries of Athooch Diocese; The Archdeacon, two Clergy and two Laity, a total of 45 members.

“After nominating qualified people, they can talk among themselves. If they agree among themselves and some people step down and they only have one candidate, the next step is to convene the meeting for the Electoral College. That Electoral College is chaired by the Chancellor of the Diocese. And they only formalize that, so and so have been nominated unopposed. And then they bring the name to the Internal Province,” he shed light on the criteria of nomination.

Bishop Zechariahclarified that a person nominated wouldfirst go before the house of Bishops and if fit for the position would then be approved, the Bishop of the Diocese. The report would then reach the Internal Province and the Province in hierarchy.