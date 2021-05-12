MEDICS SHOULD TELL THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE

The medics have issued orders that coronavirus vaccines will expire on 18th July 2021. They are telling the public to use the remaining time to get jabs before the batch is destroyed after lifespan comes to an end. This scenario or call in sending fears down the spine and should be taken seriously. It is clear that the world is witnessing another scourge venom in the name of COVID-19. Still the up climbing death is reported almost every time of the day. The local medics should come out and tell the country what they had done with the 60,000 doses which expired in the country before being used. It cannot be left as if everything is back to normal while the cases of the expired vaccines are not resolved and where they are being stored or kept. There is fear that through abnormality, these dangerous doses could still find their ways into some greedy and ruthless backstreet pharmacies or stores. The date given in which the last batch is going to expire does not give room for proper preparation since no enough arrangements had been made. The country need to prepare people fully enough to be ready for the vaccination. It is to be of use to let people know how many among them have been vaccinated and how many were expected for the exercise including the ten states and the three administrative areas. Reports had indicated that the medics had rolled-out the exercise to the rural areas but much is not heard of what is going on. What could be slowing down the vaccination or is that people were wary about it. Let the medics do what they must do which to answer the public the burning questions of where are the expired vaccine, how far and how many people have been vaccinated if so how many in the rural areas before the next phase takes effects. It should not be left to chances when it is clear that the vaccination exercise was taking slow move and many people were not well prepared for it. Public information should be circulated to avoid the danger that comes with the coronavirus pandemic.