Medics confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19

By ChanyNinrew

At least 57 more cases of covid-19 have been confirmed, authorities at the Public health laboratory announced yesterday during the weekly briefing on the situation of the pandemic.

The government last week re-imposed a partial lockdown citing increase cases of covid-19 in the country.

The results were collected from the 578 samples tested at the public Health Laboratory, private testing labs and from the states and administrative areas in the last 48 hours.

“This week, the public health lab and other private labs confirmed 397 new cases out of 3,777 samples tested, among the 397 cases, there are 260 males and 130 females,” said Angelo Guop Thon, the Chief Operation Manager at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center.

Last week, 2 people were reported to have died of covid-19 thus putting the cumulative number of the pandemic related death to 66.

According to states tally, Central EquatoriaState recorded the highest number of cases at 360, while more than 6 States (Western Equatoria, Northern Bahr El-Ghazal, Lakes, Jonglei, Upper Nile, Warrap and Ruweng Administrative Area) did not confirm a single case this week.

However, Dr. Angelo warned of raised an alarm over Unity State after it confirmed 25 new cases.

The Country is said to be battling with the second wave of COVID-19, and a sharp rise in casescompelled the National Taskforce to declare one month lockdown.

According to a statement from the chairman of the taskforce, VP AbdhalbagiAkol all businesses that attract crowds are declared closed except for those selling essential commodities like food, medicines and fuel.

Wearing of facemasks is also made mandatory for everyone at public places, Motorbikes to carry one passenger, Rickshaws to carry two passengers and public buses are required to carry half capacity.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin said they are faced with enormous challenges when enforcing those measures on the public transports.

“During the night, we have closed down all the discos places, we are monitoring the funerals and the response is quite well, but we are having some challenges with the public transport, we have spoken to the associations to convince them to comply,” he said.

Apparently, drivers and bodaboda riders are in a tug-of-war with the government over the directivesof reducing the number of passengers without increasing the fares.