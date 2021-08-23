Medical Union calls on graduates to register

By Tereza Jeremiah

The Union of Medical Laboratory has called on all graduates and technical members to come and join the union.

Last week, the Chairperson of Union for Medical Laboratory conducted its launching and handover ceremony with about twenty five (25) elected members, supported by the ICAP, CDC among others.

Speaking during the launching, Bahbikir John the Chairperson of the elected Union called on all the technicians to come and register with the union.

“Currently the union is Officially launched and all the activities are now official, so we call upon all the laboratory professionals, laboratory technicians, laboratory graduates in the country to join and register in the union,”

He added that representatives of the States and others were called upon to take up the task of going back to the State level and come up with an elected team.

He revealed that the elected focal point was to get the activities that were going to be implemented by the union in times to come.

At the same time, Dr Simon Gore, the chairperson of the pharmacist Union said that guidelines should be used by the medical Doctors when prescribing the medicine.

“Medicine should be used in a rational way based on the standard treatment guideline thought, one challenge we have observed from medical doctors sometimes is that they prescribe what they know is effective even when there are so many medicines that are available, especially in the private sector but sometimes are not in the standard guideline treatment, so the request to the medical doctors is that, they should prescribe according to the treatment guideline,” Gore said. “We also realized that even our colleague from the PharmaceuticalDepartments have connections with medical doctors in a way that when there is new medicine brought, they become the first to rush and give information to them about the availability of the new medicine even when it’s not in the guideline with a motive that the doctors should prescribe them to the patient, for the patient to buy. so let us work collectively to rectify this,” Gore added.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the nursing union saidRepent Khamis George that all the medical teams need one another in one way or the other.

“We are all interconnected and we are all interdependent and in this partnership definitely required for we wouldn’t survive without each other, the pharmacist, Doctors, lab technicians, nurses for us to give to the patient that comes to us.“George stressed.