Medical students trained on how to collect health data

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

At least thirty five medicalstudents and lecturers in different Universities across the country have been trained on how to collect health data by the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC).

The two days training which started on Thursday was the first of its kind since South Sudan joined the East African Community (EAC).

Addressing the media after training, the Executive secretary for East African ResearchNovatTwungubumwe appreciated the candidates and the lecturers for their positive response.

“I am grateful to you the candidates for your participation, I feel like to do more training in this beautiful country and I have learned a lot from you, it is my first time to do training for health research in this beautiful country,” Novat added.

Dr. Novat revealed that the East African Community will keep on supporting the world’s youngest Country especially in the health sector.

“The EAC will always be there for this young Nation,we need the country to be free from diseases and we also need many Health Researchers to come from South Sudan,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile Dr. James Kulla, one of the participants appreciated the government of South Sudan for inviting the East African Researchers in the country.

He appealed to the East African Community to always stand with South Sudan in any developmental program.

“Am appealing to the EAC to always extend their programs to this country, we are still young among the East African countries and we need their support,” he said.

Juma also urged the EAC to develop the standard of the universities in the country.

“Our Universities lack medicalequipment, we have experienced and bright lecturers but I am only urging them to collaborate with us,” he added.

EAHRC was established by the Heads of State of EAC Partner States, as stipulated by the provision of Article 118 of Treaty of establishment of the East African Community.

The EAHRC is a mechanism for making available to the EAC advice upon all matters of health and health related research and findings that are necessary for: Knowing, technological development, policy formulating and practice.