Media watchdog lifts trophy over artistes

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan Union of Journalists (UJOSS) over the weekend was capped champion of the friendly match notching two goals against south Sudan ArtistesUnion(SSAU).

The match would have occurred last weekend but due to peripheral obligations by South Sudan Artistes Union, the match was procrastinated and played on Sunday.

The Journos became victorious against the artists after Woja Emmanuel who works for Eye Radio became an eye for the team scoring 2 solid goals in favor of the watchdogs.

The boys manifested multiple efforts and momentum against the vocalists amid a series of losses they encountered from the two friendly matches played earlier against South Sudan Police and Red Cross.

Despite the fact that the vocalists tried their best to tackle the watchdogs with various attacking mechanisms, Victory showered the journo with two goals Nil.

Speaking to Juba yesterday, Patrick Oyet, the chairperson of the South Sudan Union of Journalists pointed out that the match played with the artists was meant to build good relationships with the artists and all the stakeholders to simplify access to information.

‘’The major aim of organizing the friendly match was to build good working relationships with the artistes and the stakeholders to ease access to information since we journalists depend on others towards information. Once we develop bad working relationship with people, it becomes difficult to get access to information’’ Patrick said

Furthermore, Patrick expressed joy when the watchdogs lifted the friendly trophy after a series of defeats by the police and the South Sudan Red Cross months ago.

Patrick added that the match was a mechanism to create awareness among people on the importance of radio towards promoting peace.

‘’The match was a mechanism of creating awareness to the people on the significance of radio among people towards promoting peace, especially informing the public about the coming elections’’ He reiterated

He reiterated that the match with the artists would have been played during World Radio Day but due to other commitments from the artists’ side, it was procrastinated ahead.

However, Duop Pur Duop, the Deputy Chairperson for South Sudan Union of Artistes said that despite losing the match, it was believed that in every match, there must be a loser and a winner but what matters was the intimacy among the two brothers, the vocalists and the watchdogs.

‘’I would like to congratulate South Sudan Artistes Union for the efforts they used in regard to the match played despite the fact that they lost. The kings (Artistes) should take it simply that in every match, there are losers and winners. I believe they will do well next time’’ Duop said

Duop underscored that the step taken by the two teams to play was a clear indication of prevailing peace as well as promoting football activities in the nation.

Duop finally congratulated the watchdogs for having won the match with keen efforts.