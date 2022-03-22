Media urged to strengthen voices of persons with￼ disabilities

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) called on media houses to continue amplifying the voice of the people with disabilities in the Country.

Edmund Yakani said that media has improved in Reporting information about concerns of persons with disabilities

“Various media houses in South Sudan has improved reporting information on issues of disabilities. Reporting on inclusion or mainstreaming of disabilities is essential for media outlets. Media plays a great informative role in raising public and decision makers’ knowledge. Community Empowerment for Progress Organization likes to appreciate and congratulate various media houses’ leadership for increased reporting on matters of inclusion of disabilities. CEPO will increase the call for media support on strengthening their capability on increasing reporting on the inclusion of disabilities,”

He added that media silence in reporting matters or concerns of persons with disabilities will be clear discrimination against persons with disabilities. Persons with disabilities should be handled at the same scale like others without any form of discrimination. Media’s role in amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities is essential. Especially in when ones to the allocation of national funds for meeting priorities of persons with disabilities

South Sudan as the country is required to do more practical actions for meaningful inclusion of disabilities in government decisions and actions. Making any decision or action about the needs of persons with disabilities without their direct participation is really an act against them. Persons with disabilities should be given their own chance to speak for themselves like what currently the media have done for them.

It is influencing and changing society. Keeping voices for claiming inclusion of disabilities loud is critical and it contributed in changing behaviors and attitudes

“CEPO will be striking effective advocacy and lobby for meaningful inclusion and mainstreaming of disabilities,”