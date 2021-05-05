Media told to give information without incitement

By Yiep Joseph

The Central Equatoria state government urged media practitioners operating in the state to give information free from violence that may cause confusion among the communities.

During the World Press Freedom Day celebration organized by Amalna organization yesterday, Paulino Lukudu Obede minister of Information Central Equatoria state called on all the media practitioners to cooperate with the state and give information that does not incite violence.

“Central Equatoria state will not allow information that incite confusion and violence in our communities,” Lukudu said.

“As state government, we call for cooperation from media practitioners to pass accurate information to the general public since we value information as public goods,” he added.

“The World Press Freedom Day gives people the chance to pay tributes to the media practitioners who risked their lives following their duties and it is the global observant day,” he expressed.

He acknowledged the role played by media during the liberation struggle.

“Indeed, our media has played a great role during the long story of our struggle in which media practitioners scarified their lives and put their families at high risk in order to ensure that their voices are heard over the world,” he mentioned.

“Journalists also played a great role during the referendum through informing the public,” he added.

He also revealed that after the outbreak of Covid-19, the media also worked hard to inform the public on preventative measures to ensure that people are well informed about coronavirus.

Mr. Luate Joseph, the Executive Director for AmalnaOrganization appreciated the participants and called for cooperation and professionalism among media houses in order to make media strong in South Sudan.

He mentioned that the event was meant to reflect the role played by media in light to Covid-19 response in South Sudan.

However, Irene Ayaa Ag. Principal for Media Development Institute revealed that press freedom is not fully observed by the authorities though it is clearly spelled out in the constitution.

“Information provided by journalists in some of the newspapers is some time removed by the security deployed at the printing press,” Irene said.

She called on the government to provide media friendly environment to journalists adding that they are just there to give important information to the public.

Meanwhile Oliver Modi, the chairperson for Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS) stated that information as a public good simply means that information is needed and has to be availed to everyone in the country.

He appealed to Journalists to endure with the challenges and suffering in the field of journalism and continue with their job of giving accurate information to the citizens.