Thursday, May 13th, 2021
A foot for thought

Media Practitioners Consultative Workshop Ended

adminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), UNDP, UNESCO and UNWomen conducted a two-day workshop for media practitioners on the permanent constitution-making process under the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS). The workshop started on 11th and ended yesterday 12th of this month, 2021.

During the Panel discussions on the role of media and permanent Constitution in the country, it was said that there would be coordination and sharing of information between the people in the diaspora and those within the country.

Women, youth in the grassroots should be empowered on the constitution in the country so that they know their rights based on the constitution in the country.

On the other hand, empowering them is to get their opinion on the law. It was expected that groups of people like women, youth and others should participate in the constitutionmaking process.

One of the aims of the law is to protect people, and educate them to know their rights. It is important to build the capacity of media in order to educate the public;in this regards, they must know the law, especially media law and ethics of journalism to guide them. It was found that the issue of funding activities was a major problemof institutions, whether it is media houses or others. Media was advised to disseminate the right information to the people in the grassroots and within the country.

Many issues were discussed on the role of the media in the permanent constitution-making process including the context, challenges, capacity building of journalists in general, youth and women groups and opportunities of learning. It was recommended that, the voice of women should be encouraged in media and elsewhere. Security should not remove stories from the newspapers. Let there be an end to this scenario of removing stories with amicable understanding between media and security under the responsibility of Media Authority.

It was also mentioned that the standard of media should be improved to the level of media houses in the region. Many issues were discussed on censorship and safety of media in the country.

May God bless us all.

