Media Network to hold Peace Award of journalists

By Atimaku Joan

The Community Media Network South Sudan (CoMNeTSS) with its partners are in the verge of holding the 2021 Peace Award of journalists next week.

Speaking to media yesterday,the Executive Director of CoMNeTSS Josephine Achiro said that the purpose of the award was to motivate the journalists to be involved in the process of peace building by telling stories from their different communities and do more as community based journalists.

“We are looking at those journalists who see the effort of the communities in South Sudan in peace initiatives and peace building to promote peace in the country,” said Achiro.

She stated that it was important for the stories of the country to be told by journalists within South Sudan because the foreign media might have their own agendaand that was why the country had been portrayed in a negative way yet there were positive things happening within the country.

She revealed that there were three lucky winners going to be awarded with a recognition certificate which they would be able to use with their curriculum vitae and some money which would vary from winner to the two runners-up.

She stated that the award was not just about winning but there was going to be follow up because the money won wasto be given to facilitate the winners to improve on the quality of their news contents.