Media fraternity calls for inclusivity

By William Madouk Garang

The media fraternity has called on the National Transitional Government of National Unity, diplomats and other parties to (R-ARCSS) to include media stakeholders in the permanent constitution-making process in the country.

This came in a joint press conference organized by Union of Journalist of South Sudan (UJOSS), in collaboration with Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS), Community Media Network South Sudan (COMNET) among others.

In their petition,the members stated that article 6.13 of the agreement which states that, “The process of permanent constitution-making shall be led and owned by the people of South Sudan.”

“We the respective undersigned represent the media fraternity of South Sudan from print, broadcast and web-based media. We would like to take this opportunity to table pertinent issues for your consideration in regard to the permanent constitution – making process,” the petition read.

The media bodies said that they want to part-take in permanent constitution making process to enact laws that will favor media partitioners in the country.

“The permanent constitution making process is a critical element of the governance reform mandated by the revitalized peace agreement. We are very much hopeful that this launch would usher an opportunity for South Sudanese to participate in this important process of making their own constitution through an inclusive process,” the document added.

The media practitioners also urged the parties to R-ARCSS to recognize the media as a core stakeholder in constitution drafting process and as a key actor to promote civic engagement to ensure and secure itslegitimacy through popular participation.

South Sudan had inaugurated its first milestone in drafting a permanent constitution on May 25, 2021. It was convened by the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission and facilitated by a Germany-based Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law.

Representatives of the parties to the revitalized peace agreement and stakeholders have gathered at the freedom hall on the historic day.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the permanent constitution should be completed within eight months following the commencement of the transitional period.

The transitional period began in February 2019, after several months of delay. However, the process has been delayed for nearly eight months.