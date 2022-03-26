Media expert trains journalists on emergency reporting

By Bida Elly David

A media consultant and trainer yesterday said that journalists in the media played bigger roles in modifying unreceptive narratives against persons with disabilities through radio programs and interviews.

Speaking during his presentation in the last day of the training, Paul Jimbo, a media consultant said that media has got a bigger role in changing people’s bad perception against persons with disability through radio programs and interviews.

He said that Journalists should ensure finding ways through which partners were informed in order to consider grants for shelter, emergency transportation, tents, and other necessities for people living with disabilities.

Furthermore, he added that Journalists and editors should consider reports from the statistical analysis carried out regarding the number of affected persons with a disability during the crisis in the Country such that donors raise relief for them

Jimbo underscored that journalists were entitled to make clear assurance on the state through which persons with disability were prioritized in terms of receiving emergency services.

He said that such people deserved special consideration in every sector such as economic, cultural, and political and areas to avoid cases of stigma discrimination.

In continuation, Jimbo added that persons with disability have been undergoing stigma due to a series of discrimination imposed on their physical status.

Media as the voice of the voiceless should advocate for the voices of persons with disability to be heard in order to influence policies for supporting persons with disability.

He highlighted that issues of grabbing land by individuals from people with disabilities were a mandate for journalists to voice them out.

Furthermore, he said that journalists should abstain using families of persons with disability as sources to identify roots causes of the problem rather use actual sources for relevance.

He said that questions for interviews should be simplified and understood to mitigate confusion.

Jimbo jagged out that the way journalists treat persons with disability defines the nature of communication they raise and the language used for making inquiries from them depends on how reporters carry out interviews.