Media, business sectors hold cooperation discussion

By: BullenBala Alexander

The first edition of media and business discussion was conducted on Friday in Juba.

The discussion was meant to strength relations between the journalists and the business communities in the country and how media can make someones business to succeed.

Speaking during the discussion on Friday, Robert Madeza, the Chief Execrative Officer of Trinity Energy said media was one of the crucial tools in promoting business in any country.

“For any country to move forward, media is very crucial likewise for businessmen and women to move forward, we need media to spearhead the business message to reach to the people in the country,” Mr. Madeze said.

He said to be successful both businessmen and journalists need to have common understanding between themselves in the country.

He encouraged journalists, businessmen and women to continue working together to achieve their goals.

“We must believe in ourselves, we must stop saying me and me, let us tell the stories for South Sudan people and we have to tell our stories in our ways,” he said.

Madeza reiterated his commitment to continue to support media personnel in their practice and make sure they achieve the missions.

In the same function, Odongo Odoyo, the Managing Editor of Juba Monitor Newspaper said it was his second time to have such discussion with the fellow journalists in the country saying the first time was initiated when veteran journalist late Alfred Taban was alive.

“This is the second time for us to get such opportunity to discuss, but if we can have such discussion between ourselves to hear from each other and those elders in the profession and corporate world, we can develop,” he stressed.

“By the way let me leave you with this, what you have is yours, you cannot be here and say Queen Elizabeth is my mother while your real mother is here. Do not run away from what you have,” he said.

He said there were few professional journalists in South Sudan saying most of them were simply information collectors who depend on collecting what news sources said and bringing them back for editors to do the “donkey work.”

“There are no journalists here. you are reporters, not journalists and I stand to be corrected, in fact I can call you reporters who go out and collect news to pitch for editors to do donkey job,” Odoyo said.