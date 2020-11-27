jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, November 27th, 2020
News

Media Authority validates journalism codes of conduct

By James Atem Kuir

The media regulatory body, Media Authority has validated a number of codes of conduct for the practice of journalism in the country.

The workshop organized by the media governing body together with Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) with support from the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization or UNESCO yesterday, validated a number principles to be guiding the work of media professionals in the country.

The stakeholders who attended the event echoed calls for journalists to adhere to the codes of conduct in order deliver accurate information the public.

Ateny Wek Ateny the press secretary in the office of the president cautioned media community against publishing stories from unknown sources.

“We need to adhere to codes of ethic on how to deliver your services in a way that the law requires,” he said.

The undersecretary in the Ministry of Information, Dr. Lado Wani urged media houses to own the new codes to promote professionalism.

Elijah Alier Kuai, the managing director of the Media Authority emphasized the importance of having the codes of conduct for journalists to ensure liability and avoid discrimination.

However to the chairman of Union of Journalist in South Sudan (UJOSS)  Oliver Modi said we need the code of conduct and ethics so that there is reliable and dissemination of information.

“You as a journalist should make sure that you read and understand the code of conduct,” Oliver added.

He stated that a professional journalist is that one who adhere with the code of conduct.               

