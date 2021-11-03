Media Authority urges UJOSS to promote professional and ethical journalism

By John Agok

Media Authority Managing Director yesterday urged Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS) to put on more effort in promoting professional and ethical journalism in the media industry.

Speaking during the official opening of Conference for the Commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity (IDEI) for Crimes Committed against journalists,Elijah Aliercalled on the media fraternity to continue observing the code of conduct to lessen cases of intimidation and arbitrary detention of journalists.

“The Country has noticed reductions to cases of intimidations and arbitrary detentions as a result of responsible reporting and observations of code of conduct”, Alier said.

“We urge UJOSS to promote professional journalists in the Country, meaning professional and ethical journalism in South Sudan”, he added.

Meanwhile, Majak Kuany, the UJOSS Secretary General echoed, that there was a need for Media Authority to expedite establishing a” media compliance” as required by the constitution for protecting journalists.

“Our Country is transitioning from arm conflicts to post conflicts. With this challenge of working media in the Country, we need Media Authority to fully establish Media Compliance as required by the constitution”, he said.

Kuany also called on government to maintain the rule of law by bringing perpetrators to justice and end Impunity against journalists in the Country.

“We are holding our government accountable for rule of law by bringing perpetrators to justice and end Impunity against journalists in the Country. All journalists and media houses to remain professional in upholding the highest standards of professionalism”, he added.

The member of the Organizing Committee for the event, Mr. Michael Duku disclosed that, 12 Media houses were selected to organize IDEI conference in a bid to commemorate the day under the theme: “Countering threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression for all”.

UJOSS is an institutionwitha mandate to fight for welfare of both journalists and media houses and protect journalists against crimes and helps in the areas of capacity building as well.