Media and stakeholders train on women advocacy

By John Agok

Over 30 participants yesterday were trained on women’s leadership and advocacy.

This was in a bid to amplify women’s voice in the Society and informed decision-makers.

One year project on Women Leadership and Advocacy Imitative (WLAI) targeted over 30,000 beneficiaries of both men and women. This was to strengthen the coordination of women Leaders to meet up threshold of 35 percent and effective gender equality in the Country.

Robinah Baseka, the Communication Manager said in her opening remarks that, they were welcoming the collaboration with Media outlet in building synergies to amplified women’s voices.

“We need to engage media in strengthening coordination of Women Leaders and Advocacy initiative Project. This is to engage power and duty bearers at national and state levels to promote women’s voice, agency, participation in decision-making process,

“Civil Society Organization (CSO) and Women Led Organization (WLO) to be seen in credible and powerful force to bring about positive change in the communities”, she added.

Prof Chaplain Kara, the Deputy Dean, School of Journalism, Media and Communication Studies in Juba University urged Women to quote legal provisions in all articles in demanding their equal rights in both political and economic development.

“It is sole responsibility of Women Leaders to use legal provisions in claiming their rights granted by constitutional mandate. In Articles 24 and 19 respectively demand for equal rights of both men and women”, he said.

He also called on female journalists to profile women leaders in amplifying their voices in the Media outlet.

“Women leaders and advocacy imitative should feature women voices, based on non-discrimination media should take the lead in advocating for women rights of attaining gender equality”, he added.

Kara urged Women to push for establishing an oversight committee from the Ministry of Higher education that should look into students’ scholarship which includes more girls.

They should also not give in for quota that ratify 35 percent but to challenge men in open competition. Avoiding being cornered by male dominated society.

“Who is deciding on Women Quota? Is it not the same men while women are leading in the population? Women should see this quota not feature in forthcoming permanent constitution. Women leaders to push for establishing social and women enterprise for women economic empowerment,” he underscored.

The Project would work with the stakeholders including UN Women, Chambers of Commerce and Ministry of Gender, Child and Social welfare.

The Project was being implemented by South Sudan Care International with funding from Government of Netherlands.