Mayor warns traders against parking, selling on roadsides

By James Atem Kuir

The Mayor of Juba City Council, Kalisto Laduhas strongly warned retailers against erecting stalls and selling items on the road sides, saying it was against public order.

His remarks came as the city council officials cracked down on vendors operating shops setup along the road sideways and cars parked in public spaces within Juba City.

Traders, mostly foreigners along MarahbaStreet yesterday closed down their shops in protest against allegedextortionby the city council officials in the nameexecuting the public order.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Mayor Ladu rubbished the claims made by the traders and said the public order team were only asking themto sell goodsinside their shops and avoid operating on the road sides.

“There is a public order in the city that requires all traders to sell in their shops, and if there are warehouses, they are supposed to sell there but some traders tend to sell their goods outside the shops and their warehouses. This is not allowed by the public order, we want the shape of our city (streets) to look good,” he said.

“Just like any other city in the world, Juba City has rules for the operation of businesses,and public order is one of them which shouldbe complied with. Are they here to work according to the law or according to their mindset? We have no compromise on this, we will provoke the public order and any trader not complying is mistaken,” the City Mayor stressed.

He added that the city officials would continue freeing up public spaces illegally occupied by traders to restore the image of the city, arguing that the vendors and businesses who operates in these places often leave heaps rubbishalong the roads.